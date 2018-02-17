Grantham pupils see fruits of mural work unveiled at Sleaford railway station

Pupils and staff from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School hopped on a train as VIP guests to go to the unveiling of a special mural at Sleaford railway station.

The children, from Year Four, were there with headteacher David Nicholson and class teacher Cathy Steeples. At school, the children have been engaged in a 12-week learning topic called, ‘What is the Magic of The Railway?’

During the project the school enjoyed the support of Sustrans, a national charity, through the involvement of their school’s officer Jon Moody.

As part of the project the children worked on a mosaic with local ceramic artist, Louise Hill.

The mosaic forms part of a larger, permanent art installation at Sleaford station which depicts The Poacher Line – the community rail service running from Nottingham to Skegness.

Mr Nicholson said: “‘Our recent involvement with Jon’s collaboration with The Poacher Line has been outstanding. Our pupils have benefited from enrichment that we would struggle to source ourselves. The opportunity to work with an artist to create the installation at Sleaford Station is a genuine legacy – for the school, the railway and more importantly, the individual children.”

Mr Moody said: “Although perhaps best known as the charity which helps to get people cycling and walking, at Sustrans we recognise the huge benefits of bi-modal train travel (cycling or walking to a station for an onward journey). Combining the myriad health benefits of active travel with the environmental benefits of public transport is hugely positive.”