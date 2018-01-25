Grantham school is top of the class in Lincolnshire

The Kesteven and Grantham Girls School heads a government school league table released today.

The school was rated best in the county for what the government calls the Progress 8 score.

This covers the progress made between the end of primary school and sitting exams at 16.

The league tables also revealed other Grantham schools were also performing better than others.

Grantham-based Primary Ruskin Academy also performs “well above” national averages with regards to progress and on this score, was the fourth best of more than 50 secondary schools in Lincolnshire.

Those schools where children made “above average” progress included Kings School in Grantham and Walton Girls High School and Sixth Form in Grantham. They came sixth and seventh respectively in the league table for Lincolnshire.

The Charles Read Academy in Grantham also performed “above average” and was 15th.

Coming 52nd, near the bottom of the table, was West Grantham Academy St Hughs, Grantham, where progress was said to be “well below average.”

David Scott, headteacher for Kesteven and Grantham Girls School, said: “We are very pleased and proud of our students. I like Progress 8 as it is a ‘fair’ measure.”

He praised the school for helping children choose the right courses, courses that they were interested in, which helped with their attainment.

He added: “The ethos of the girls is they want to do well and are proud to do well. Students buy into our targets. They want to do their best.”

West Grantham Academy St Hughs said overall exam results were “disappointing” at the school last summer but it has been making progress since then. Other changes should improve exam results this summer and afterwards.

Executive headteacher Susan Dench said: ““We continue to build on our successes in creating a good climate for learning where good teaching, sustained effort and a determination to achieve excellence will bring about long term excellence for the students of the West Grantham Academies Trust.

“We have opened our doors to people to visit while the academy is in session, and would urge anyone to come and see the improvements that have been made. We look forward to seeing the change in outcomes in these summer exams.”