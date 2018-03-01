Grantham schools closed due to heavy snow

Many schools in the Grantham area are closed today due to the snow.

Some schools announced yesterday they would be shut today. More snow fell overnight in Grantham. While major routes in and around the town have been gritted and are mostly clear, other roads remain treacherous for drivers and motorists are warned only to make their journeys today if absolutely necessary.

Among the schools closed today are King’s School and KGGS. Grantham College closed yesterday afternoon and remains closed today. Check directly with your school to find out the latest situation or go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schoolclosures