Grantham special needs school opens sensory room after raising £11,000

A special needs school in Grantham has opened a new sensory room.

Sandon School has been fund-raising for 12 months to raise money for the room for their pupils and earlier on this year they achieved their target of £11,000.

They received generous donations from many sources including the RotarySwimarathon which donated a whopping £5,000. Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA) raised £4,000 and Lincolnshire Provincial Grand Stewards Masonic Lodge donated £750. Other donations to complete the target came from parent donations, Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club, Portage and Wings of Love Church.

The new interactive room provides a space for the pupils to engage and explore the environment, increasing their ability to react and interact with the larger world around them. Sensory Learning is an instrumental part of the learning process for special needs pupils, providing another way to learn skills through sensory interaction.

Stela Plamenova, headteacher at Sandon School, said: “Pupils and staff are very grateful to all of the organisations that spent time and fund-raised towards our new sensory room. As an ‘Outstanding’ school we keep refining our curriculum offer and having a new, state of the art sensory room, will enrich even further the opportunities available for pupils at Sandon.”

An official opening was held on Tuesday. Alistair Holmes, President of Rotary Club of Grantham, cut the ribbon, officially opening the new sensory room.

Mr Holmes said: “Rotary and the RotarySwimarathon are all about supporting the local community. When members of the club visited the school last year they were amazed by not only the whole set up of Sandon School but the commitment and sheer dedication of all the staff and helpers, and at the same time so proud of what the pupils achieve. Clearly the development of the sensory room is a further enhancement to help those pupils with the highest level of learning difficulties.”

Roger Graves, Chair of RotarySwimarathon, added: “The donation of £5,000 came from the 2017 event and was the main grant awarded. We are delighted it has gone to such a worthwhile project and to see it come to completion today.”

Katie Bennington, Chair of FOSA, said: “It was wonderful to be invited to the official opening of Sandon’s new sensory room. As always there was a fantastic atmosphere in the school and it was very clear that the money FOSA donated has been put to exceptionally good use. The sensory room is an excellent addition to the school and will benefit both current and future pupils.”

Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship comprises of two Grantham-based schools, Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School.

They cater for pupils between the ages of three and 19 with moderate to severe learning difficulties and complex needs. The pupils’ needs are wide ranging; many are on the autistic spectrum, with others having ADHD and varying degrees of developmental delay, and some with Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties.