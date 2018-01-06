Grantham special schools win awards

Two Grantham schools have been honoured by the British Council for bringing the world into the classroom.

The intermediate level International School Awards have been given to Sandon School and Ambergate Sports College, which are operated by the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF).

The schools cater for pupils aged 3-19 with moderate to severe learning difficulties and complex needs, including autism and ADHD.

Sandon School’s international work included the study of Diwali, starting a pen pal programme with a school in Germany, and taking part in an International Day when the pupils researched individual countries and cultures.

Ambergate’s international work included engaging in British Values and also a German penpal scheme and International Day.

Sandon School headteacher Stela Plamenova said: “We are very proud to to have been awarded the International School Award because it provides the ideal framework for co-ordinating international activity and focusing on global themes.”

“It gives our pupils an opportunity to be exposed to different cultures and prepares them for the future in our changing society. There is a high level of pupil and local community engagement with our yearly exchange visits to KBZO School in Germany, which is a great learning opportunnity.”

Ambergate headteacher James Ellis said: “I am pleased that GANF Schools have been recognised for their international links. We feel that having these links with other organisations from different couuntries only enhances the provision that we can provide for all our children. We are now looking forward to working towards the full award.”

British Council senior project manager Stephen Hull said: “The school’s dedication to internationalism is enriching education for its pupils; the collaborative projects with partner schools abroad bring an essential global dimension to learning and encourage the development of skills children need to be global citizens of the future. Teachers at GANF have been linking up with colleagues overseas to share successful classroom practice and resources to make this all happen.”