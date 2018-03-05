Head praised for changes

The headteacher of Buckminster Primary School has been praised for the school’s “considerable change” since she started 18 months ago.

School inspectors Ofsted visited the school a month ago and said its “leadership team has maintained the good quality of education” since their last visit in 2014.

They told headteacher Debbie Clarke: “You have successfully led the opening of a vibrant pre-school. You have managed a number of temporary and permanent staffing changes, including supporting other leaders to develop their roles. You have been particularly successful in drawing together the whole staff team, to continue to move the school forward.”

Mrs Clarke was further praised for ensuring school governors were “well informed” and leaders had “an ongoing focus to continually improve teaching.”

“You have a deep and accurate understanding of effective teaching and learning,” they also told her.

Ofsted also said pupils enjoys their learning and Mrs Clarke is developing a curriculum “which promotes aspiration and citizenship.”

Ofsted continued: “Pupil’s behaviour and attitudes remain strong. Pupils are well behaved and respectful of each other and adults across all aspects of the school day. Pupils enthusiasm for school is further evident in attendence continuing to be above average.

“Parents and carers particularly value the caring and engaging nursery and early years classes, where skilful staff ensure that children can make a confident start to school.”

Parents have much confidence in the school and the head and staff know the pupils and families well.

However, Ofsted said changes could be better communicated to parents and teachers need to better explain tasks to pupils. Monitoring and evaluation could also be better.

A school statement responding to the report said: “We are very proud of the fair and positive report which highlights the hard work and committment of the children, staff and governors.”

“Even though we are a small rural school, Debbie Clarke has broadened the curriculum which promotes aspiration and citzenship.”