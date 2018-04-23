‘Improvement’ at Grantham School

St John’s School in Grantham is making progress towards the removal of ‘special measures.’

Since ‘special measures’ were imposed last February, Ofsted last month made a second monitoring visit to the school in Trent Road, after it imposed nearly 30 recommendations to follow.

Ofsted said: “Leaders and management are taking effective action towards the removal of special measures. The academy’s improvement plan is fit for purpose.”

Last February, Ofsted gave the school an across-the-board ‘inadequate’ rating. It noted “bullying is commonplace, “ pupil’s behaviour was “inadequate”, as was safeguarding and governance.

Attendence was too low, the school’s leadership was over-optimistic about the school and the leadership of teaching was weak.

A school statement said the trust was “delighted” with the latest monitoring visit.

It continued: “The academy staff have worked hard to improve the areas identified by the inspection team, and we are very pleased that the last two monitoring inspections show that our work has been effective so far. We look forward to continuing on this journey of improvement and towards the removal of special measures.”