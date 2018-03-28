Inspectors praise Great Gonerby pre-school

Have your say

Inspectors have praised the management and staff of the Sunshine Pre-School at Great Gonerby.

Ofsted gave an across the board ‘good’ rating to the preschool, which has been based in Memorial Hall since November 2016.

The ratings covered leadership, management, teaching, learning and assessement, personal development, behavious and welfare, plus outcomes for children.

The report said staff promote children’s safety well, they support children’s interests through play, planning activities that interest and motivate the children. They also support children’s communications and language skills well.

The manager also supports the children well, in addition to her staff through staff and supervisory meetings.

“She helps staff maintain their key children’s good progress. The manager gathers feedback from staff, parents and children to help her identify improvements.”

The report also said children demonstrate that they feel safe and secure. They have strong attachments with staff and enjoy their company, talking confidently to them about their interests.

Sunshine Pre-school has 32 places for childrem aged from two years old.

Manager Sallie Cook said: “We were very pleased with the report. Our staff are marvellous and they work really hard. They know the children really well and follow their interests. As a result of that, the children are happy and keen to learn.”

The pre-school plans a celebration in July to mark its 50th anniversary and the report.