May start for Grantham school

Work is due to start in May on a new school in Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council has approved the project on New Boundary Road from the Wellspring Academy Trust.

The new school replaces the Teaching and Learning centre, which is judged no longer fit for purpose.

The Alternative Provision School will have up to 63 spaces for challenging and vulnerable children and young people aged five-15 years, who are not in school for a variety of reasons.

The trust’s executive principal Dave Whitaker said the school is part of a plan to build four schools across Lincolnshire. The costs of the Grantham school are ‘unclear’ and the scheme is being managed through contractors working with the Department for Education.

Mr Whitaker said: “The new school is a replacement for an already existing provision in Grantham and therefore will provide state of the art alternative education. Pupils in and around Grantham will no longer have to travel significant and unsustainable distances to schools in other towns.”

He added: “The Wellspring Trust are excited to be working with Lincolnshire in partnership with the council. It is our intention to work closely with the local community and that of South Kesteven to provide high class, specialist education for those vulnerable children who struggle to be in mainstream schools.”

The new two-storey school will cover a similar footprint to the existing 1960s building on the 0.6ha site.

Some 30 staff will be employed at the new school, with some transferred over from the existing centre. There will eight classrooms, eight individual learning rooms, three withdrawal rooms, a combined art/science classroom, two large music classrooms, three food/dining rooms, music classroom, main hall, fitness suite, SEN therapy room, staff and administration support places, toilets and storage space.

Recommending approval, a council report said the specialist school will meet “a defined need”. The existing building is not currently operating, with the site of “a somewhat unkempt nature” and “currently a negative feature within the street scene.