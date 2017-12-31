Out-of-school club wins praise from inspectors

Have your say

A Grantham school’s before-and-after-hours club has been rated ‘good’ by school inspectors.

Ofsted renewed the rating at the Headstart Clubhouse at Huntingtower Primary School.

The ‘good’ rating was given across the board for the effectiveness of its leadership and management; the quality of its teaching, learning and assessment and personal development, behaviour and welfare.

The report said: “Children make new friends quickly and demonstrate good social skills. Older children support younger children at the club. Practitioners nurture children’s emotional welfare.

“The manager is an experienced leader. She manages the team well, ensuring that practitioners are deployed well to care for and supervise children effectively.”

The report added: “Practitioners provide good levels of care for all children. They are well qualified and demonstrate enthusiasm in striving for their highest expectations.”

The clubhouse is open weekdays 8am-9am and 3.15pm-6pm during term-time only. Four practitioners cater for 32 children aged four to eight.

Manager Nicola George said the centre was busy and well-supported by parents. She also praised staff.