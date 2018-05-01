Pointon Primary head praised

A school headteacher has been singled out for praise following an inspection of a village high school.

Ofsted gave a ‘good’ rating to the St Gilbert of Sempringham Primary School at Pointon following a recent visit.

They told headteacher Emma Hunt: “You are a dedicated and determined leader, who has high regard for the pupils, staff and parents at your school. You have managed significant changes since the last inspection, and ensured your unwavering commitment to the school’s improvement has remained on course.”

The letter continued: “You have a loyal team, which is committed to raising standards at the school. Staff ensure that learning is fun and captures pupil’s interests. Pupils have opportunities to extend their learning through a range of enrichent activities. In particular, younger children get off to a flying start.

“Pupils are confident and enthusiastic learners. They value the support they receive from a range of adults at the school.”

Further praise was given for the support given to parents, the safeguarding of children and the school governing body.

Headteacher Mrs Hunt said the school was “thrilled” with the ‘good’ grade, with its nursery, Upper KS2, leadership and management and caring ethos seen as strengths. She praised the “incredible hard work and achievements” of staff and children for it.