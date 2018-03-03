Welbourn school launches academy trust

The Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn launched a new schools trust this week.

The Aspire Schools Trust was launched on Thursday with Bassingham Primary School being the first primary school to join.

Mark Guest, chief executive of Aspire Schools Trust and headteacher of Sir William Robertson Academy, said: “We are committed to delivering an outstanding education for all, irrespective of the starting points for our individual pupils. The Trust is underpinned by our ASPIRE ethos and is driven by a clear moral purpose to play a key role in system-leadership, supporting developments in schools for the benefit of all pupils within the Trust and across the communities we serve. Children come first in all our schools - this is our simple and non-negotiable message.”

The Trust will be one of the first Lincolnshire-based cross-phase Multi Academy Trusts.

Both academies will have representation on the main Trust board which will be headed up by the Venerable Brian Lucas as chairman of the board of trustees and each will have its own separate local governing body. Bassingham Primary School will concentrate on developing the primary phase of the Trust and Sir William Robertson will develop the secondary phase. The trust says collaboration between the two schools will bring new learning opportunities for pupils and enhance learning in both settings.