WHAT’S ON: New Grantham WEA courses begin soon

New spring courses for adults from the WEA (Workers Educational Association) will be starting soon.

First off the blocks is ‘A Century of Food and Fiction’. This looks at what we have loved to eat, and relished reading since 1900.

It covers Edwardian excess, and extremes of poverty, wartime rations and poetry, the Jazz Age, fashions in dieting and slimmed down stories, the growth of ethnic eating and fiction from India, the celebrity chef, erotic food writing, food in science fiction and much more. Snacks from each period may be provided.

The tutor is Judith Hedley.

The course takes place on Thursday mornings for seven weeks, starting on January 25 at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, 10am to 12 noon, and costs £53.90 but is free for those on certain benefits.

Next up is a course on the Holcaust. This studies the origins, development and implementation of anti-semitism from the birth of Christianity to Hitler’s ‘Final Solution’.

The negative depiction of the Jewish people built into European culture will be examined using examples drawn from the frequent explosions of anti-Jewish violence. Finally, the course will look at the catalysts of 19th century antisemitism that Hitler was able to exploit, leading to the emergence of Nazi ideology, the creation of the racial state and genocide of the Jewish people.

The tutor is David Halliwell.

This course takes place on Tuesday mornings starting on February 6, again at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, 10am to 12 noon for seven weeks, and also costs £53.90 and is free to those on certain benefits.

The courses are open to all adults.

For further information or to book, contact WEA Grantham branch secretary Jenny Lewis on 01476 563311 or e-mail jennylewis47@btinternet.com