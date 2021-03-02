EE will upgrade 4G sites in the Grantham area this year.

The mobile network operator will upgrade nearly thirty 4G sites in the East Midlands in 2021 as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative to extend coverage in rural areas across the UK.

SRN is a programme between the UK’s four mobile network operators and the UK Government to extend 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK’s geography by the middle of this decade.

EE are extending their rural 4G coverage across the UK in 2021. (44776656)

The upgrades announced fall under the first phase of the Shared Rural Network, where EE will invest to significantly reduce ‘partial not-spots’ by 2024.

Locations to be upgraded in 2021 in the South Kesteven district include:

Bitchfield and Bassingthorpe, South Kesteven, Lincolnshire

B1176, Little Bytham, South Kesteven, Lincolnshire

Careby Aunby and Holywell, South Kesteven, Lincolnshire

Stoke Rochford, South Kesteven, Lincolnshire

Swayfield, South Kesteven, Lincolnshire

Witham on the Hill, South Kesteven, Lincolnshire

Matt Warman, Minister for Digital Infrastructure, said: "I'm delighted to see the great strides EE is making to boost 4G services in countryside communities as part of the Shared Rural Network agreement, which was brokered and is part funded by the government.

"We're investing half a billion pounds in this landmark deal to extend mobile coverage to 95 per cent of the UK and it will help us build back better from the pandemic."

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT Group, said: “Reliable connectivity is important wherever you live, work or travel, and we’re committed to improving and adding coverage to even the most remote areas.

The investment BT has made in rural areas to date means we already have the infrastructure in place needed to extend our 4G coverage footprint further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build.

There are many places where EE is the only provider with 4G coverage today, offering the other operators an opportunity to share our existing sites to plug gaps in their networks and improve mobile performance for everyone.”