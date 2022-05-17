Duckling eggs have been hatching at a preschool and nursery.

The children of Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery in Grantham have been helping to look after the cute new arrivals of baby ducks.

They watched over the birds while they were eggs, making sure that the incubator had enough water for them to be at the correct temperature to hatch.

Vanessa Neale, manager of Puddleducks, said: “The children get so excited every morning to come to nursery to see how the ducklings are and if their water and food needs topping up, and obviously having lots of cuddles.

"It's great that we have been able to do this as a whole nursery where the children can work together and support each other to look after the ducklings.

"It's really supported their communication with one another, and it's been lovely to watch all the children come together."

