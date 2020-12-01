A Facebook group encouraging people to throw eggs at a statue of Margaret Thatcher is part of a backlash over plans to spend £100,000 on an unveiling ceremony.

The £300,000 bronze statue of the Grantham-born former Prime Minister will stand on the green in St Peter's Hill, Grantham – organised by Grantham Museum, South Kesteven District Council and the Public Memorials Appeal.

It will be placed upon a 10ft high plinth to deter vandalism, making it over 6.4 metres tall in total.

The statue was going to be in London - but will now stand in Grantham(43324824)

When the news broke of the council's plans to spend up to £100,000 on the event, for which a date is yet to be announced, a Facebook group was set up to encourage people to join an "egg-throwing contest".

It states: "Bois and girls and me non binarys, we out here holding contest for egg throwing, lassos throwing, and potentially graffiti art.

"Where are we doing this you might ask, well the in the wonderful city of Grantham, and we have a special target being made currently, a beautiful statue of the Iron Lady.

The plinth on which a statue of Margaret Thatcher will stand drops into place on St Peter's Hill. (30295513)

"Now it’s a family friendly event so please be respectful and pick up ya litter. Not sure on the unvaling of the statue but will change the date accordingly."

The group now has more than 13,500 followers, with 2,000 vowing to attend the 'egg throwing contest'.

SKDC's cabinet will today (Tuesday) be asked to authorise the £100,000 spend to underwrite the unveiling event – with fund-raising potentially being carried out by the public, businesses and others.

“The statue is expected to attract many visitors to the area which will increase Grantham and South Kesteven’s status as a destination for tourism with the associated benefits that brings,” said the cabinet report.

“An increase in visitor numbers to the area will boost the local economy and benefit our local shops and businesses.

“The interest from visitors to the area will support Grantham Museum and enable them to develop their permanent Margaret Thatcher exhibition which already attracts thousands of people each year.”

The costs of holding “an event of this scale,” said officers, were “balanced against the potential benefit of commemorating one of the most famous people to have come from Grantham, and the opportunity for the statue and unveiling event to attract global attention”.

The council has attempted to defend the story, pointing out that it hopes the money will be raised independently.

However, opposition member Ashley Baxter said the report “seems pretty clear that the Conservatives are happy for [SKDC] to pick up the tab”.

Market Deeping Town Councillor Adam Brookes said: “There is no guarantee as to the level of outside funding that will be secured, leaving SKDC funding any gap.”

Readers took to social media to voice their opinions following news of SKDC's plan for an unveiling event.

Rob Jackson said: "£100k on a pigeon toilet! It’s not like there are better things we could be spending the money on."

Dale Dudley said: "A council that is completely out of touch with reality - get your priorities right and spend that money on local living people rather than dead ones who didn’t give a s*** about Grantham or people for that matter."

The story has attracted national attention.

Political blogger Rachael Swindon contrasted the spend with a local foodbank being forced to supply 39 tonnes of food in one year.

“That £100,000 would be enough to buy every single resident of Grantham their very own toothbrush, twice over, with enough change to purchase thousands and thousands of tins of essential foods,” she said.

“They could even afford to throw in a few mince pies as a seasonal gesture of goodwill.”

Margaret Thatcher (nee Roberts) was born and raised in Grantham and attended Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, before gaining a scholarship to study at Oxford University.

Her father Alfred, a grocer, was mayor from 1945 to 1946. She entered the House of Lords in 1992. She was Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990.

Plans to build the statue on Parliament Square, in London, were previously rejected by Westminster Council due to the fear of it being targeted by protestors.