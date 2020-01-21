Eight-inch knife pulled from River Witham in Grantham

An eight-inch kitchen knife was among items pulled from the River Witham in Grantham at the weekend.

Twenty nine volunteers met up for the 93nd RiverCare clean on Saturday and collected 100kg of rubbish including 121 cans, a car wheel, disposable BBQ and a fishing line that had been hanging dangerously across the river from a tree.

They even found an eight inch kitchen knife which was passed to the police for disposal.

Volunteers joined the clean-up on Saturday. (27278620)

RiverCare BeachCare (East Anglia) is a Keep Britain Tidy project funded in our region by

Anglian Water. Currently supporting 50 local community groups to litter pick, undertake

citizen science projects and act as guardians of their local watercourse or beach.

Five-year-old Teddy Hibbitt. (27278602)

The next clean up will be on Saturday, March 21, at 9.15am beside the Wyndham Park boating lake.

For more information, search for RiverCare Grantham on Facebook or contact Ian Simmon on 07950 000928 or David Martin on 07739 864490.

