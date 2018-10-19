Eight neglected dogs found dumped in Vale of Belvoir near Grantham

The RSPCA is appealing for information after eight badly neglected dogs were found dumped in Redmile, Vale of Belvoir, this week.

The dog warden called the RSPCA on Tuesday morning due to the poor condition he found the dogs in.

The dogs, which included four Newfoundland dogs - two cockapoos and two Lhasa-apsos - were rushed to RSPCA Radcliffe in Radcliffe-on-Trent to be examined by vets.

The RSPCA are appealing for information after four dogs were found abandoned in Redmile this week. (4897770)

After the centre posted their photos online to appeal for information, they were inundated with animal lovers asking for updates on the dogs.

They said: "We have had so many lovely comments and good wishes for the recovery of these dogs. Your kind comments mean so much to our staff and volunteers at Radcliffe Animal Centre, who go above and beyond each day to help animals like these.

"It has taken two full days to dematt each of these neglected dogs.

"One dog lost 6kg in total after the matts and dried faeces were removed. It was heart breaking to see these dogs finally wag their tails after their dematts and the realisation that the sheer mess they had been in had prevented them from doing this for so long.

"They are such beautiful dogs and are so much happier now. They have already stolen our hearts."

The RSPCA are appealing for information after four dogs were found abandoned in Redmile this week. (4897773)