Government figures published for Friday show eight new COVID-19 positive cases in Lincolnshire this week.

The data has not been updated since Wednesday evening.

There has been an urgent review into how fatalities are recorded. Previously, people in England who died at any point following a positive test, regardless of cause, were counted in the figures. But there will now be a cut-off of 28 days.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (40148448)

The review saw more than 5,000 deaths revised down from being COVID-related nationally this week.

However, the review has not yet been reflected in local figures and deaths do not currently appear on the government’s dashboard because the “page is being re–developed”.

Health bosses expect the figure, if it does decrease, to land between the current confirmed 266 hospital deaths, which are provided separately by the NHS, and the government’s previous figure of 466.

Hospital deaths, however, have not seen any increase in NHS figures for 16 days.

The total number of cases in Lincolnshire is 2,590 (up from 2,582).

Nationally there have now been 316,367 cases and, following the review earlier this week, the country’s death tally is 41,358.

