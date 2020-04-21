Eight people issued fixed penalty notices after reports of drag racing in woods near Grantham
Published: 11:13, 21 April 2020
| Updated: 11:13, 21 April 2020
Eight people have been issued with fixed penalty notices following a report of drag racing in Twyford Woods, near Grantham.
Officers attended the woods following reports of quad bikes there on the morning of Sunday, April 19. There was a group of around 15 people, including riders and spectators.
The group fled the scene when police officers arrived but some were located soon after in a nearby car park.
