Eight people issued fixed penalty notices after reports of drag racing in woods near Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
Published: 11:13, 21 April 2020
 | Updated: 11:13, 21 April 2020

Eight people have been issued with fixed penalty notices following a report of drag racing in Twyford Woods, near Grantham.

Officers attended the woods following reports of quad bikes there on the morning of Sunday, April 19. There was a group of around 15 people, including riders and spectators.

The group fled the scene when police officers arrived but some were located soon after in a nearby car park.

