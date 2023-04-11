Police discovered a machete when they stopped an 18-year-old driving a BMW in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police stopped Joseph Donoghue in the early hours of Monday, April 10, on Bridge End Road whilst he was driving a silver BMW.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The vehicle was searched and a machete was found. An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon as well as driving offences.

"Joseph Donoghue of Meredith Road, Ashby De La Zouch in Leicestershire has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, using a vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

"He has been released on bail and will appear in court at a later date."