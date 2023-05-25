An 18-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage after a controversial statue was vandalised.

The words ‘burn in hell’ were written on the Margaret Thatcher statue, in St Peter’s Hill, on Tuesday (May 23) evening.

Police arrested the 18-year-old and she was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “At 9.22pm on May 23 we received a call reporting graffiti on the statue of Margaret Thatcher, in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

Council officers from South Kesteven District Council cleaned the statue on Wednesday (May 24) morning.