Eighteen-year-old woman charged with defacing Margaret Thatcher statue in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 09:21, 25 May 2023

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage after a controversial statue was vandalised.

The words ‘burn in hell’ were written on the Margaret Thatcher statue, in St Peter’s Hill, on Tuesday (May 23) evening.

Police arrested the 18-year-old and she was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

The words 'burn in hell' were spray painted on the statue.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “At 9.22pm on May 23 we received a call reporting graffiti on the statue of Margaret Thatcher, in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

“An 18-year-old woman was arrested for criminal damage. She was issued with a fixed penalty notice.”

Council officers from South Kesteven District Council cleaned the statue on Wednesday (May 24) morning.

