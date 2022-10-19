A 83-year-old woman has not had use of her landline for over three weeks after 1,500 metres of cable was stolen in Marston.

On Wednesday, September 28, Openreach landlines for some households in Marston went down following the theft.

Margaret Ballaam, who lives in Hallgate Cottages in Marston, was one of the households affected and she has had no way of communication since as she relies on her landline as "her lifeline," says Kim Roberts, her daughter.

Kim said: "I'm very concerned and my dad also recently just passed away on September 15. This has come at an unfortunate time and she is very vulnerable now without any communication.

"It's not just been a couple of days but it's been over three weeks now. My mum is of an age where she doesn't rely on a mobile phone and the landline is her only form of communication."

The lines were first reported to be down at 3.19pm on the day.

A spokesperson for Openreach said: "We’re really disappointed that people in Marston are having to bear the brunt of criminal behaviour and theft from our network. Around 1,500 metres of underground cable has been taken, causing disruption to some local homes and businesses.

"Our repair work is underway and we’ll be using temporary traffic lights to enable our engineers to work safely as they repair and replace the damaged cable.

"We know how disruptive this is, so we’re working as quickly as we can and have brought in extra resource. We are also doing all we can to identify vulnerable customers to see if any form of temporary service is practical.

"Meanwhile, we urge people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity that they spot in and around our infrastructure to the police."