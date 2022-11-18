An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A1 last night (November 17).

Lincolnshire Police were called to a two-car crash on the A1 between Barrowby and Foston at 8.50pm after a black Nissan Micra was driving in the wrong direction on the northbound carriageway.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers were immediately deployed to the scene. Shortly after the first calls came in we received a further call reporting that the vehicle had been in collision with another car, a black Volvo XC90.

The crash on the A1. Credit: RSM Photography (60757453)

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services on the scene, the driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers. The driver and passenger of the Volvo suffered minor injuries.

"It is not clear which direction the Nissan had travelled from prior to entering the wrong carriageway on the A1, and we are hoping a public appeal can help us piece together the movements.

"We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or saw the vehicle in the minutes leading up to the collision to get in touch.

The crash on the A1. Credit: RSM Photography (60757426)

"We are particularly keen to see any dashcam footage which may have captured the car in the minutes leading up to the collision, including before it entered the A1, as well as the collision itself."

A section of the A1 was closed from the A52 junction at Grantham up to Foston until 7.20am this morning (November 18) while initial investigations were being carried out.

Anyone with any information can contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 413 of 17 November or email force.control@lincs.police.uk and include ‘incident number 413 of 17 November’ in the subject line.

To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.