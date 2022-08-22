An 80-year-old woman has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on the A52 between Sedgebrook and Barrowby.

The woman, who was seriously injured in the crash on Thursday, August 18, has died in hospital, Lincolnshire Police confirmed.

The crash involved a black Kia Picanto and a grey BMW.

The crash involved two vehicles on the A52. Credit: RSM Photography (58743584)

As a result, the A52 between the A1 and Saxondale was closed in both directions, and reopened at 9.30pm on August 18.

Police and firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen attended the crash after 3pm.