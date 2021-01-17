Elderly residents across Grantham received a free roast dinner on Sunday after being nominated by their loved ones.

Six local couples and four individuals received a two-course meal on Sunday, delivered by Finkins, on Grantham’s High Street.

Each has been nominated by a friend or family member as part of a plan to spread positivity during lockdown.

Margaret Woody. (43917129)

Local fund-raising champion Rob Dixon organised the surprise meal donations.

He said: “After the Prime Minister announced another lockdown last week, I knew the problems it would cause and I wanted to spread some positivity.”

Rob put a post on Facebook asking people to nominate an elderly couple or person whom they thought deserved a treat.

Ron and Margaret Woody, of Dry Doddington, were nominated by Tracy Tully and were delighted with their roast dinners.

Tracy said: “It really put a smile on both of their faces and they really enjoyed it. They were very thankful. Thank you so much for your hard work.”