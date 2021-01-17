Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Elderly couples chosen to receive free roast dinner from Grantham restaurant

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:11, 17 January 2021

Elderly residents across Grantham received a free roast dinner on Sunday after being nominated by their loved ones.

Six local couples and four individuals received a two-course meal on Sunday, delivered by Finkins, on Grantham’s High Street.

Each has been nominated by a friend or family member as part of a plan to spread positivity during lockdown.

Margaret Woody. (43917129)
Margaret Woody. (43917129)

Local fund-raising champion Rob Dixon organised the surprise meal donations.

He said: “After the Prime Minister announced another lockdown last week, I knew the problems it would cause and I wanted to spread some positivity.”

Rob put a post on Facebook asking people to nominate an elderly couple or person whom they thought deserved a treat.

Ron and Margaret Woody, of Dry Doddington, were nominated by Tracy Tully and were delighted with their roast dinners.

Tracy said: “It really put a smile on both of their faces and they really enjoyed it. They were very thankful. Thank you so much for your hard work.”

CoronavirusGrantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE