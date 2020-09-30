An investigation is underway after an elderly man was forced to defecate in a hospital car park after being refused entry before his appointment time.

It is alleged that the man had been given laxatives to take before undergoing a procedure at Grantham Hospital earlier this month, but was not allowed to enter the building to use the toilet by security positioned outside.

In a letter to Andrew Morgan, chief executive of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), campaigner Nicky Griffiths, of 'Is Anyone Listening? Lincolnshire,' demanded answers.

Grantham Hospital.(42206651)

She said: "He was not permitted go into the urgent treatment centre because his appointment was in the Covid-free 'green' area.

"As a result, he was forced to defecate outside the hospital, in public view.

"It is shocking and totally unacceptable.

"How do you intend to apologise to the poor gentleman for the humiliation he suffered?

Since learning of the incident, Mr Morgan has contacted the man involved and confirmed that an investigation is

ongoing.

He said: "The incident was completely unacceptable. It could and should have been avoided.

"We have apologised to the gentleman concerned and are dealing directly with him in relation to this incident.

"This includes an investigation into what happened and how we ensure that it can never happen again to any other patient."

A spokesperson for ULHT added: "We are very sorry about this incident and take all such complaints seriously.

"We are investigating what happened and are working with our security teams to ensure that this type of situation does not occur again."