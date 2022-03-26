A man was racially abused by a group of men and then a woman who tried to help was sexually assaulted.

Police were called to reports that an elderly gentleman, described as Asian, had been racially abused at the railway bridge in Gonerby Road in Grantham at around 6.45pm on Thursday night (March 24).

The group of five young men allegedly accosting the man are described as possibly aged between 15 and 20, and two of them were riding bicycles.

Stock image

A woman intervened to help the man, and one member of the group is alleged to have sexually assaulted her. She moved away and was pursued a short distance.

The group were last seen near the tennis club and the children’s playarea.

Police need help in identifying the people involved and a spokesperson said: "This is a busy public road, and we are hopeful that someone may have captured either of the incidents, or the group, on dashcam or with a mobile phone.

"Anyone who has dashcam footage or phone footage of that area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm is asked to get in touch with us. If you have any other information about the incidents, we’d also like to hear from you.

"We are also keen to speak with the man who was initially approached by the group."

You can get in touch in one of the following ways: