Police have issued a warning after an elderly man was conned by fraudsters pretending to be from Scotland Yard.

A man in his 80s who lives in Colsterworth had a sum of cash stolen from him yesterday (Thursday, September 22).

He was contacted by criminals pretending to be police officers from Scotland Yard.

Police have issued a warning (stock image)

The fraudsters claimed they had arrested someone in Grantham for using counterfeit money and instructed the victim to withdraw cash which would later be collected from his home address.

They claimed the victim would also be arrested if he didn’t comply with their request.

Courier fraud occurs when a fraudster contacts victims by telephone pretending to be a police officer or bank official.

They claim there is an issue with the victim's bank account or that assistance is needed with an ongoing bank or police investigation.

The aim of the call is to trick victims into giving them their money or bank details. Fraudsters can be very convincing and will often already know many personal details to make them seem genuine.

However, the bank or the police will never ask people for their PIN, bank card or full banking password. They will also never demand a transfer or withdrawal of money.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "If you receive an unexpected call, hang up and use another phone to call back. Confirm the identity on a number that you can verify yourself, not one given by the caller.

"Most telephone providers now offer a free call blocking service. You can also purchase call screening telephones from most high-street stores, or a call blocking device which plugs into existing telephones."