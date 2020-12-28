Home   News   Article

Elderly residents have heaters installed in Grantham Riverside flats

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:13, 28 December 2020

Residents are looking forward to their first warm Christmas in four years after new immersion heaters were installed in their flats.

Tenants living in the council-owned Riverside flats, on Welham Street, Grantham, had been left without sufficient heating and hot water since a new heating system was installed in 2016 by South Kesteven District Council, which failed.

The residents, who are mostly elderly and retired with long-term health conditions, had to rely on small electric heaters and boil kettles for heating and hot water.

