Elderly residents of Grantham council flats felt 'let down and lied to', says report

A damning report on the district council says it left elderly Grantham residents feeling let down, not cared for and lied to when their heating and hot water supply failed.

The residents of Riverside flats, in Welham Street, were left without proper heating and hot water for three years after the installation of a new heat exchange system in 2016, which failed.

A report by independent HR consultant Julie Picken says that because of South Kesteven District Council’s failings, the vulnerable residents had to endure considerable hardship, especially when a project to complete the installation work was only completed in February 2020 instead of August 2019, leaving them in cold conditions for a third winter.