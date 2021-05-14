Elderly residents targeted by courier fraudsters in Grantham

Police are warning people to be vigilant after three elderly residents in Grantham were targeted by courier fraudsters this week.

An elderly woman received a call on Wednesday from an alleged “Fraud Squad” in London claiming that someone was using her bank card that had been cloned.

The victim hung up straight away and no money was lost. Another elderly woman in the area also received calls from an officer purporting to be from Grantham Police asking for a sum of £3,500. No money was lost on this occasion.

An elderly male victim in Grantham was then contacted by alleged officers from Brixton Police.

The fraudsters advised the victim that they had arrested someone using his bank card and that an officer called “Smith” would be attending his address. The victim quickly realised that it was a scam and quickly terminated the call.

Police are urging people to be vigilant to this type of scam.

Courier fraud happens when criminals cold call victims purporting to be a police officer or bank official, convincing them to hand over their cash, bank cards or any other high-value items to a courier that’s been sent to their home.

Fraudsters will often suggest some money has been removed from the victim’s account and that the staff from their local bank are being investigated. They may also suggest that an individual known to the victim has been arrested but the “police officers” need money for evidence.

Another tactic being used by criminals is to instruct the unsuspecting victim to purchase high-value items such as jewellery or gold. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and report it to the police.

If you think you have been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately. For further crime advice, visit our Fraud and Scams page on the website or Action Fraud.