Elderly tenants go without heating for three weeks in council-owned Great Gonerby flats

A block of flats where nine elderly people live was without proper heating for over three weeks.

Church View flats, in Great Gonerby, lost heating on November 15 and people living in the supported living accommodation were provided with portable heaters while South Kesteven District Council tried to fix the problem.

Church View resident Patricia Askew, 74, told the Journal she felt that the heaters were inadequate. She was given an electric heater and an oil heater.