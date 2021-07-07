Emergency services attended a street in Manthorpe today (Wednesday) after an elderly woman was found dead outside.

The woman was found on the floor outside a property in High Road at 10.50am this morning and police were called to the scene.

Witnesses saw police and ambulance in Manthorpe earlier this afternoon, with one witness saying a walkway had been taped off.

Police and ambulance on Manthorpe Road. Image credit: Gavin Warrington (48972816)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers were on scene for several hours today conducting initial enquiries, and it is not believed to be suspicious.

"The matter has been referred to the coroner."