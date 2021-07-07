Elderly woman found dead outside in Manthorpe near Grantham
Published: 16:10, 07 July 2021
| Updated: 16:11, 07 July 2021
Emergency services attended a street in Manthorpe today (Wednesday) after an elderly woman was found dead outside.
The woman was found on the floor outside a property in High Road at 10.50am this morning and police were called to the scene.
Witnesses saw police and ambulance in Manthorpe earlier this afternoon, with one witness saying a walkway had been taped off.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers were on scene for several hours today conducting initial enquiries, and it is not believed to be suspicious.
"The matter has been referred to the coroner."