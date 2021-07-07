Police have issued a warning after an elderly woman was conned out of thousands of pounds.

The woman received a call from a person pretending to be a police officer who said someone had tried to use her bank card in London.

She was then instructed to attend her bank to withdraw money and disclose the serial numbers on the notes to the fraudsters.

The criminal told her that the notes were counterfeits and a courier was sent to the woman's house in Skillington to collect the money, which totalled to more than £5,000.

Police inspector Gary Stewart is urging people in the Grantham area to be cautious.

He said: "Be aware that the police will never call you and tell you that you have been a victim of fraud. We will always attend.

"If anyone receives a call like this, please contact the police or speak to your bank.

"Don't withdraw large amounts of money on a stranger's instructions. Don't believe anyone on the phone pretending to be the police."