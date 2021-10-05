Residents will go to the polls in less than a month to select a new South Kesteven district councillor for a Grantham ward.

The election will be held on Thursday October 28.

Three candidates will contest Grantham Arnoldfield Ward for a seat on SKDC:

South Kesteven District Council. (45097776)

Stuart Fawcett, Labour Party

Kaffy Rice-Oxley, Conservative Party

Mike Turner, Green Party

To take part, people must ensure they are registered to vote, with the deadline for this being Tuesday October 12.

More details on this can be found on the SKDC website.

SKDC chief executive Karen Bradford said: “It is important to be registered to vote if you want to have a voice in these elections and a say in the future of your area.

"You can visit our website for details on this, particularly if you have recently moved house or have turned 18.”

Polling Cards with details of where to vote are being sent out and those who have not received theirs yet will receive them shortly.

For those who do not wish to vote in person, a postal vote is available, but the deadline to apply for this is Wednesday October 13.

People can also nominate someone to vote in their place, via a Proxy Vote. All details on both options can be found here.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on October 28 for eligible residents to visit and cast their vote.