Electric car charging ‘will boost tourism’ in South Kesteven

Council chiefs believe electric charging points in South Kesteven car parks will help boost visitor numbers.

South Kesteven District Council Cabinet agreed last week to “support in principle” to introduce electric vehicle charging points in “appropriate” council car parks.

Cabinet member Dr Peter Moseley, who was given delegated approval to develop and implement a charging scheme, said SKDC needed to look at the national situation and government aspirations.

He said: “We need to be ahead of the game. If we want to attract people to visit, they need to know they can charge up before they go home.”

Coun Moseley said SKDC must lead the way, adding its pool fleet of cars already incorporated electric vehicles. SKDC staff were already investigating how charging points would work and the council would also work with local car dealerships.

He added: “This is the first phase into getting electric charging into our car parks.”

A council report said the charging points could be funded through a council underspend on vehicle procurement, but other sources of funding would be sought.

Council Leader Matthew Lee called the charging move “long overdue” saying he had just spoken to someone who wanted to visit the district but who needed to know what charging points South Kesteven had. It was only a few, he said.

Coun Lee said: “This is going to pick up drastically. Some people think it’s a non-issue but the (car sales) figures show it’s started. The discounts in car dealerships are sizeable to make it more affordable. This is tremendous.”