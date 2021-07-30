A determined sportsman is raising funds to buy an electric wheelchair, which will help him pursue his dreams.

Colin Wagstaff, from Castle Bytham, was born with clubfeet making walking a struggle and leaving him in a wheelchair most of the time.

But in 2010 he discovered a passion for bowls and has not let his disability stop him from winning a number of competitions.

Colin Wagstaff, a disabled bowls player from Castle Bytham

The 56-year-old said: “Bowls is the only sport I have ever taken part in where you are equal - when bowling on the mat everyone is the same.

“It is the only sport that doesn’t have to be adapted. I hadn’t taken part in sports before because they were always making allowances for me and I don’t like that.”

While Colin, who has had 40 operations on his feet, is determined to play the sport, the wheelchair he uses in everyday life can prove a hindrance on the bowling green, both exhausting him and whoever is pushing him.

Colin Wagstaff, a disabled bowls player from Castle Bytham

He said: “I just want to enjoy my bowling which is difficult at the moment because it is so tiring.

“My partner is asthmatic so she can’t push me especially in hot weather so I have to rely on other people.”

After seeing a fellow player in Disability Bowls England with an electric bowls wheelchair, Colin immediately knew getting one would help him immensely.

The wheelchair is specially designed with flat wheels to allow people to play outside without damaging the green, however it comes at a steep price of £2,000.

Colin Wagstaff, a disabled bowls player from Castle Bytham

Colin has set up a JustGiving page to help him purchase the electric wheelchair.

“If I can get this wheelchair my bowling will improve no end as I won’t be tired,” he said. “I’m hoping I will be able to get qualified in this and play for England.”

To donate towards the wheelchair visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/colin-wagstaff-1.