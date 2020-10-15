A village school has had 11 separate confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last fortnight.

Pupils in Years 3, 4 and 6 at Barrowby Primary School are at home after the cases were confirmed at the village school.

Headteacher Len Batey praised the school community for “pulling together during these testing times”.

Coronavirus.

In a statement to the Journal today (Thursday), he said: “Over the past two weeks, our school family has responded amazingly well to the challenges we have faced. It fills me with so much pride to see the staff at our school pull together in this way – each and every one of them working their hardest to ensure the school remains open for all those who are able to come each day.

“We are committed to minimising the impact of this dreadful virus on those children who come to our school. I have been overwhelmed with the positive support, understanding and conscientious attitude of our children, parents and staff at this difficult time. These are truly unprecedented times but by working together we will prevail.

"All bubbles are due to return to school next week and we are very much looking forward to seeing them again."