Eleven people reported to be carrying weapons have been arrested following 'disturbance' in Grantham

Armed police officers were deployed to an incident in Grantham last night in which 11 people were arrested following a disturbance.

Police say they received several reports just before 6.30pm from members of the public about a number of people believed to be carrying weapons in the town.

Nine male suspects, aged between 17 and 40, and two women aged 26 and 32, were detained in relation to public order offences following the incident which started in and around Wyndham Park and ended in the Greyfriars area. All remain in custody for questioning.

Armed police were called to an incident in Grantham last night. (43028891)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "It is believed that this was an isolated incident and many of the suspects are known to each other. Nobody was seriously injured during the incident."

Anybody who has information about the incident and has not already spoken to police should contact them via one of the following ways:

By calling 101, quoting incident 369 of 07/11/2020

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- please remember to quote incident 369 of 07/11/2020

Via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Last month armed police were called to Earlesfield Lane and arrested six men after an incident of disorder. They recovered machetes, air weapons, a hammer and a crow bar.