Youngsters at a village nursery were delighted to receive a surprise visit from one of Santa’s special elves.

Children at King’s Farm Day Nursery, in Long Bennington, got to meet Buddy the elf during their Christmas party earlier this month.

A nursery spokesperson said: “We had a lovely visit from ‘Elf on the Shelf’ for the babies’ and toddlers’ Christmas party. Thank you to Tara for organising this for us.”

Youngsters at Kings Farm Day Nursery received a special visit from the Elf on the Shelf.(43623603)

The ‘Elf on the Shelf’ has become a popular Christmas tradition with families.

It is centered around Scout Elves who fly to the North Pole each night.

The Christmas elves arrive at homes in December and get up to all sorts of antics while encouraging children to behave before the big day arrives.