Animal lover Ellie Barker has taken her interest in wildlife to another level by launching plans to set up her own animal rescue centre.

The eight-year-old, of Long Bennington, wants to look after poorly animals at her home after completing an online wildlife rescue course.

Ellie finished the course during school holidays and has teamed up with another local wildlife rescue centre which has been overwhelmed with injured or orphaned birds and animals.

Ellie Barker with a rescue chicken. (48544918)

Ellie already has lots of creatures to look after at home, big and small, including horses, ducks, chickens, dogs and hamsters.

The schoolgirl, who attends Long Bennington Primary Academy, said: “I chose to do my wildlife rescue course because I like to care for nature.

“I am going to help the animals that need somebody to look after them. I know I’m only eight but I can make a big difference!”

So far, she has room for up to three animals but she is welcoming more cat boxes, dog cages, knitted bird nests, suitable food for the animals and birds, and blankets. Any donations would be much appreciated.

Ellie Barker has set up a wildlife rescue centre at home. (48546306)

Ellie recently received an ailing baby bird which had been involved in an accident, together with the rest of its family which did not survive.

The bird was found by a resident of the village but unfortuntely did not survive the night. The villager had seen a notice about Ellie helping animals on Facebook and so the youngster is hoping that more people will come to her if they have animals that need rescuing.

The family have six rescued battery hens that live with ducks Ellie’s family have helped to hatch and brought up at their home.

Older sister Madison has been helping Ellie to get the message out about her animal resuce centre.

Madison is a public relations with journalism student and has been using her skills to publicise Ellie’s venture.

She said: “After being brought up with dogs and then getting her first pony last year and raising her own ducklings, she has learnt that she loves watching creatures grow their personalities.

“As a family, we support Ellie in her wildlife rescue adventure, helping her to complete her online course, learning and reaching out to anyone who can help.”

To fid out more and support Ellie, go to www.facebook.com/Wildliferescuelincsnotts/ or www.wildliferescue.uk