Emergency gas repairs on Grantham road add to motorists' nightmare

Engineers are carrying out essential work to locate and repair a suspected gas leak in Grantham.

The work is being carried out by Cadent engineers in Dysart Road, which comes on top of the three-month closure of Barrowby Road for work on the railway bridge.

Two-way traffic lights have been deployed to enable the work to be carried out safely and efficiently.

Emergency gas repairs are taking place in Dysart Road, Grantham. (42609172)

A spokesman for Cadent said it is hoped the repairs and road reinstatement will be completed and traffic management lifted by Friday (October 9).

The work coincides with a number of other roadworks being carried out in the area including gas mains replacement work along with work by Network Rail in Barrowby Road.

Local gas supplies will continue to be maintained throughout the work and local businesses will also continue to remain open as usual.

Motorists are already having to cope with the closure of Barrowby Road to allow for strengthening work on the railway bridge which will continue until Christmas.

A Cadent spokesman said: "Cadent is sorry for any inconvenience its work is causing and will do all it can to complete its work as promptly as possible."

Suspected gas escapes should be reported on 0800 111 999* (Calls are recorded and may be monitored)