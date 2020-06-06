Emergency grant keeps Grantham Tennis Club members playing
Published: 10:00, 06 June 2020
Grantham Tennis Club has received a grant from Sport England to keep their members playing.
Grantham Tennis Club & Gym was the recipient of a Sport England Community Emergency Fund grant last week which will help its members to keep playing as the lockdown eases.
The grant is aimed at organisations whose role it is to keep the country active. The tennis club was seen as a priority by the public body as it works with under-represented groups.
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamOther Sport
More by this authorMatthew Taylor