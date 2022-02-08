Emergency roadworks have started today on Manthorpe Road in Grantham.

Western Power Distribution, is carrying out the work following a fault on an underground electricity cable under the road which left a small number of domestic properties with power supply issues yesterday.

Power has been restored to the homes by a temporary generator while repairs to the cable are carried out.

Road sign on the road, roadworks stock image (53384769)

Traffic lights are being used on Manthorpe Road in enable the work to be carried out safely.

They are being manually controlled during peak times to try to minimise the build-up of traffic in any direction.

Team manager Rob Ballentine said: “We know this is a busy road, particularly at the moment with the closure of Castlegate, and would like to apologise to motorists for the inconvenience.

“We are working as fast as we safely can to complete the works and hope to have the repair completed tonight with reinstatement and removal of the traffic lights taking place tomorrow.”