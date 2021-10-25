Home   News   Article

Emergency services at scene of collision on A1 at Great Ponton near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
Published: 16:27, 25 October 2021
 | Updated: 17:03, 25 October 2021

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle road collision near Grantham.

Police, the ambulance service and two fire engines are currently dealing with the incident on the A1 Northbound at Great Ponton.

The AA is reporting queueing traffic for 40 minutes on the A1 at the Hungerton turn off. Sensors are indicating an incident affecting traffic towards Grantham.

Traffic on the A1. Photo: R S MORTISS (52619741)
Photo: R. S. Mortiss

Traffic is backed up as far as Colsterworth, with average speeds around five miles per hour.

More information as we have it.

Accidents Grantham Traffic and Travel Tracey Davies
