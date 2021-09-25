Police are urging motorists to avoid the A1 northbound following a multiple vehicle collision at Barrowby, Grantham.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision just before the A52 junction at Barrowby.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "This is a collision which involved several vehicles, reported to us at 11.14am. Given the number of vehicles involved and a significant amount of debris spread across the road, the road is likely to be closed.

Police news

"Motorists should avoid the area if possible, and we will update later today when more information is available."