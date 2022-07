More news, no ads

A collision caused disruption on the A1, with emergency services in attendance.

Earlier today (Saturday), emergency services attended a road traffic collision on the A1 near Great Ponton.

One witness suggested that the collision had involved two cars, with traffic building up on the northbound carriageway.

A collision on the A1 near Great Ponton. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57862312)

A collision on the A1 near Great Ponton. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57862315)

A collision on the A1 near Great Ponton. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57862318)

As of 1.36pm, the northbound carriageway was down to one lane.