Emergency services attend car fire in Grantham
Published: 10:55, 14 December 2021
| Updated: 10:57, 14 December 2021
Both police and fire officers were called to a car fire in Grantham this morning.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed that they received a call at 7:37am this morning (Tuesday) reporting a car fire at the junction of Hall Road and Harrowby Lane in Grantham.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were also in attendance at the scene.
Police confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no arrests were made.