Emergency services attend car fire in Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:55, 14 December 2021
 | Updated: 10:57, 14 December 2021

Both police and fire officers were called to a car fire in Grantham this morning.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that they received a call at 7:37am this morning (Tuesday) reporting a car fire at the junction of Hall Road and Harrowby Lane in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were also in attendance at the scene.

Emergency services attended a car fire. Credit: Richard Schiller (53701658)
Police confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no arrests were made.

Emergency services attended a car fire. Credit: Richard Schiller (53701661)
