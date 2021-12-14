Both police and fire officers were called to a car fire in Grantham this morning.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that they received a call at 7:37am this morning (Tuesday) reporting a car fire at the junction of Hall Road and Harrowby Lane in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were also in attendance at the scene.

Emergency services attended a car fire. Credit: Richard Schiller (53701658)

Police confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no arrests were made.