Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Van and mobility scooter in collision in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 11 May 2022
 | Updated: 13:52, 11 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Police have attended a collision on Manthorpe Road, Grantham, between a red box van and a mobility scooter today (May 11).

They attended the incident at 11.57am at the crossing near the junction with Longcliffe Road.

The van collided with a mobility scooter and then hit a traffic light.

A collision has happened on Manthorpe Road, Grantham. (56608557)
A collision has happened on Manthorpe Road, Grantham. (56608557)

No serious injuries have been reported.

Emergency services are attending the incident.

The AA are reporting some possible delays along that stretch of road.

Accidents Grantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE