Van and mobility scooter in collision in Grantham
Published: 13:00, 11 May 2022
| Updated: 13:52, 11 May 2022
Police have attended a collision on Manthorpe Road, Grantham, between a red box van and a mobility scooter today (May 11).
They attended the incident at 11.57am at the crossing near the junction with Longcliffe Road.
The van collided with a mobility scooter and then hit a traffic light.
No serious injuries have been reported.
Emergency services are attending the incident.
The AA are reporting some possible delays along that stretch of road.