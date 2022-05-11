More news, no ads

Police have attended a collision on Manthorpe Road, Grantham, between a red box van and a mobility scooter today (May 11).

They attended the incident at 11.57am at the crossing near the junction with Longcliffe Road.

The van collided with a mobility scooter and then hit a traffic light.

A collision has happened on Manthorpe Road, Grantham. (56608557)

No serious injuries have been reported.

Emergency services are attending the incident.

The AA are reporting some possible delays along that stretch of road.